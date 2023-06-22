KK's Priest Announces UK Tour Dates With Paul Di'anno And Burning Witches
KK's Priest, the band featuring former Judas Priest members KK Downing and Tim "Ripper" Owens, has announced that they will be embarking upon a tour of the United Kingdom in October, dubbed the "Priests, Killers & Witches" tour. Joining them on the trek will be former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'anno, delivering a set comprised of songs from his Maiden days, and Swiss heavy metal flag bearers Burning Witches.
The tour dates are as follows:
7 October - Birmingham - O2 Institute
8 October - Glasgow - SWG3
10 October - Nottingham - Rock City
11 October - Manchester - O2 Ritz
12 October - London - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
