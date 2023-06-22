"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

KK's Priest Announces UK Tour Dates With Paul Di'anno And Burning Witches

posted Jun 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Paul Di'anno

Band Photo: Paul Di'anno (?)

KK's Priest, the band featuring former Judas Priest members KK Downing and Tim "Ripper" Owens, has announced that they will be embarking upon a tour of the United Kingdom in October, dubbed the "Priests, Killers & Witches" tour. Joining them on the trek will be former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'anno, delivering a set comprised of songs from his Maiden days, and Swiss heavy metal flag bearers Burning Witches.

The tour dates are as follows:

7 October - Birmingham - O2 Institute
8 October - Glasgow - SWG3
10 October - Nottingham - Rock City
11 October - Manchester - O2 Ritz
12 October - London - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "KK's Priest Announces UK Tour With Paul Di'anno"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 