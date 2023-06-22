KK's Priest Announces UK Tour Dates With Paul Di'anno And Burning Witches

Band Photo: Paul Di'anno (?)

KK's Priest, the band featuring former Judas Priest members KK Downing and Tim "Ripper" Owens, has announced that they will be embarking upon a tour of the United Kingdom in October, dubbed the "Priests, Killers & Witches" tour. Joining them on the trek will be former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'anno, delivering a set comprised of songs from his Maiden days, and Swiss heavy metal flag bearers Burning Witches.

The tour dates are as follows:

7 October - Birmingham - O2 Institute

8 October - Glasgow - SWG3

10 October - Nottingham - Rock City

11 October - Manchester - O2 Ritz

12 October - London - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire