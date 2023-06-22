Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Announces New Album "Kings Of The Asylum;" Posts New Music Video "Schizophrenia" Online

Rock and roll royalty Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have announced details of their upcoming third album "Kings Of The Asylum." The album will be released on 1st September through Nuclear Blast Records, and will be the first studio release to feature singer Joel Peters.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have released a video for the album's first single "Schizophrenia," and announced that they will be playing an intimate release show at The Patriot in Crumlin, South Wales on 7th September. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 23rd June.

Phil Campbell himself comments "We are thrilled to finally announce that we will be unleashing our brand new album 'Kings Of The Asylum' on September 1st. This is the first new music with our new singer Joel Peters and it totally kicks ass!"

Tracklisting:

1. Walking In Circles

2. Too Much Is Never Enough

3. Hammer And Dance

4. Strike The Match

5. Schizophrenia

6. Kings Of The Asylum

7. The Hunt

8. Show No Mercy

9. No Guts! No Glory!

10. Ghosts

11. Maniac

12. Monster (CD Bonus Track)