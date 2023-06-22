Memphis May Fire Premiere New Music Video “Misery”
As their upcoming headlining tour with Norma Jean, Secrets, and Saul draws near, Memphis May Fire has unveiled a music video for their track "Misery."
Matty Mullins, the frontman of the metalcore band, shared his thoughts on the release:
“With ‘Misery‘ being the song we named the album [Remade In Misery] after, it obviously holds a lot of weight. It’s raw and honest, and it’s the song that I felt tied the whole body of work together. The video is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We shot inside of a one-of-a-kind 4D capture machine in Atlanta and it was a WILD experience. I am so stoked to give this song another push and for everyone to see the video!”
w/ Norma Jean, Secrets & Saul:
06/30 Hampton, NH – Wally’s
07/01 Thompson, CT – Capulet Fest
07/02 Portland, ME – State Theatre
07/03 Elmira, NY – The L
07/05 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs
07/07 Charleston, SC – Music Farm
07/08 Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater
07/09 Gainesville, FL – High Dive
07/11 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall
07/12 Memphis, TN – Growlers
Memphis May Fire:
07/14 Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval Fest
07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Fest
