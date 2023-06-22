"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Exclusive

Wisconsin Metalcore Band Vacant Voice Premiere Debut Album

posted Jun 22, 2023 at 2:56 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)


Vacant Voice is a metalcore musical outfit hailing from Racine, Wisconsin in 2022. The quintet is made up from members of past bands Eleventh Hour Onset, To Trust A Liar, and Ethan Taylor. With their first record, “Cathartic Beauty,” completely realized before ever debuting their presence online, the group has quickly harnessed a dynamic resonance filled
with full intent, earnest, and a will to leave things better than how they were found. The result of this approach? An atmosphere categorized by rampant walls of sound, alluring melody, and an unparalleled experience in a 1 n all-too-easy to become static musical genre


"Cathartic Beauty" is the freshman effort of Wisconsin's own Vacant Voice. With 4 years of care put into the writing, recording, and realization of the record, it is a testament of what is to come, and remain, by the mid western quintet.


Stream the full album here!


If you like what you hear, you can connect with Vacant Voice via their socials below.


Facebook


Instagram


YouTube

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Metalcore Band Vacant Voice Premiere Debut Album"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 