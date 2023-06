Exclusive

Wisconsin Metalcore Band Vacant Voice Premiere Debut Album



Vacant Voice is a metalcore musical outfit hailing from Racine, Wisconsin in 2022. The quintet is made up from members of past bands Eleventh Hour Onset, To Trust A Liar, and Ethan Taylor. With their first record, “Cathartic Beauty,” completely realized before ever debuting their presence online, the group has quickly harnessed a dynamic resonance filled

with full intent, earnest, and a will to leave things better than how they were found. The result of this approach? An atmosphere categorized by rampant walls of sound, alluring melody, and an unparalleled experience in a 1 n all-too-easy to become static musical genre



"Cathartic Beauty" is the freshman effort of Wisconsin's own Vacant Voice. With 4 years of care put into the writing, recording, and realization of the record, it is a testament of what is to come, and remain, by the mid western quintet.



Stream the full album here!

Cathartic Beauty by Vacant Voice



If you like what you hear, you can connect with Vacant Voice via their socials below.



Facebook



Instagram



YouTube