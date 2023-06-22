Exclusive
Wisconsin Metalcore Band Vacant Voice Premiere Debut Album
Vacant Voice is a metalcore musical outfit hailing from Racine, Wisconsin in 2022. The quintet is made up from members of past bands Eleventh Hour Onset, To Trust A Liar, and Ethan Taylor. With their first record, “Cathartic Beauty,” completely realized before ever debuting their presence online, the group has quickly harnessed a dynamic resonance filled
with full intent, earnest, and a will to leave things better than how they were found. The result of this approach? An atmosphere categorized by rampant walls of sound, alluring melody, and an unparalleled experience in a 1 n all-too-easy to become static musical genre
"Cathartic Beauty" is the freshman effort of Wisconsin's own Vacant Voice. With 4 years of care put into the writing, recording, and realization of the record, it is a testament of what is to come, and remain, by the mid western quintet.
Stream the full album here!
If you like what you hear, you can connect with Vacant Voice via their socials below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Memphis May Fire Premiere New Music Video "Misery"
- Next Article:
Nasty Premiere New Music Video "Reality Check"
0 Comments on "Metalcore Band Vacant Voice Premiere Debut Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.