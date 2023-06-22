Exclusive

Wisconsin Metalcore Band Vacant Voice Premiere Debut Album



Vacant Voice is a metalcore musical outfit hailing from Racine, Wisconsin in 2022. The quintet is made up from members of past bands Eleventh Hour Onset, To Trust A Liar, and Ethan Taylor. With their first record, “Cathartic Beauty,” completely realized before ever debuting their presence online, the group has quickly harnessed a dynamic resonance filled

with full intent, earnest, and a will to leave things better than how they were found. The result of this approach? An atmosphere categorized by rampant walls of sound, alluring melody, and an unparalleled experience in a 1 n all-too-easy to become static musical genre



"Cathartic Beauty" is the freshman effort of Wisconsin's own Vacant Voice. With 4 years of care put into the writing, recording, and realization of the record, it is a testament of what is to come, and remain, by the mid western quintet.



Stream the full album here!

<a href="https://vacantvoice.bandcamp.com/album/cathartic-beauty">Cathartic Beauty by Vacant Voice</a>



If you like what you hear, you can connect with Vacant Voice via their socials below.



Facebook



Instagram



YouTube