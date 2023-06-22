Vexed Premiere New Single & Music Video “Trauma Euphoria”

Today marks the online debut of Vexed's latest single, "Trauma Euphoria." Accompanying the release is a captivating music video, both now available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. The band’s new studio full-length “Negative Energy” is slated for a release this Friday, June 23rd.

Vocalist Megan Targett shared her thoughts about the new single:

“Experiencing a traumatic event or grieving a major loss comes with a myriad of feelings. Denial, depression, anger and sadness are the most common ones you hear about. However, there is one that I’ve found nobody speaks of; Euphoria. Small moments of time where you forget that you’re grieving and slip back into the person you were before the event. It’s like a euphoric experience that’s heightened by the fact your brain hasn’t felt any hit of dopamine in such a long time.

However, that sudden realization when you remember the trauma and snap out of the high has you crashing 10X harder. Feelings of guilt and shame take over and you fall deeper into the dark depths of your depression and grief. This dark place becomes a safe space in your mind, as leaving it can cause more pain and isn’t worth the fall. You can become addicted to suffering and this song is a love letter to it.”