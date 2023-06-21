Pain Of Truth Premiere New Single “Actin’ Up” - Team Up w/ 200 Stab Wounds
A new album titled "Not Through Blood" by Pain Of Truth is set to be released on September 08th via DAZE. The first single from it titled "Actin' Up," showcases a collaboration between the Long Island hardcore outfit and members of the Cleveland death metal quartet, 200 Stab Wounds.
Feel free to listen to the single streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:
