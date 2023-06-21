Baroness Premiere New Single & Music Video “Last Word” From Forthcoming New Album “Stone”

Baroness, the progressive alternative metal quartet, is set to release their sixth studio album, "Stone," on September 15th through Abraxan Hymns. The band has chosen "Last Word" as the lead single from the record, accompanied by a music video directed by their own bassist, Nick Jost. Check out now "Last Word" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

For this album, the group took on the production responsibilities themselves, while Joe Barresi (known for his work with Tool and Queens Of The Stone Age) was entrusted with mixing the record. Vocalist/guitarist John Baizley shared his thoughts on the album:

“An important through line in Baroness is we don’t like to repeat ourselves. It’s all about the willingness to take risks. When I was younger, the whole point of music was to be different, not to do the same thing, and not to listen to parents or play by the rules.

That’s kind of goofy, but in practice, it works. It’s really sort of terrifying to be at the sixth record in your career and think that you’ll have to keep up with your history rather than continually invent. So, we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. Stone is a lot more alive, more direct.”

Adds drummer Sebastian Thomson:

“The recording process was completely self-contained. Having just the four of us in a rented house in the mountains for a month resulted in not only a cohesive and authentic sound, but also an intense collective mentality.”

Tells bassist Jost:

“I had been developing this process for video and animation, and this being our first self-produced album, we thought ‘why not extend that ethos to the video, too?’ It was really nerve racking to direct and create my first music video, but having a lifetime of nightmares and a love for strange animation turned out to be very useful.”

“Stone” track list:

01 – “Embers”

02 – “Last Word”

03 – “Beneath The Rose”

04 – “Choir”

05 – “The Dirge”

06 – “Anodyne”

07 – “Shine”

08 – “Magnolia”

09 – “Under The Wheel”

10 – “Bloom”

Alongside an extensive collection of vinyl variants, the album will also feature a limited edition deluxe CD edition. This special release includes a bonus disc of live recordings captured during the band's 'Your Baroness Tour'.

In related news, Baroness has unveiled the dates for their upcoming 'Sweet Oblivion Tour'. The band will be performing alongside notable acts such as Jesus Piece, Portrayal Of Guilt, Primitive Man, KEN mode, and others. Tickets for this tour will go on sale this Friday, June 23rd, at 10:00 AM local time.

With Jesus Piece & Escuela Grind:

10/13 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

10/14 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

10/15 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10/17 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

10/18 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

With Portrayal Of Guilt and Escuela Grind:

10/20 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/21 Houston, TX – House of Blues

10/22 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

With Primitive Man & Midwife:

10/24 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/25 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

With Primitive Man, Midwife & Agriculture:

10/27 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

10/28 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

10/29 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater Taube Family Music Hall

With KEN mode & Hoaxed:

10/31 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

With KEN mode & Empire State Bastard:

11/03 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

11/04 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

11/06 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

11/07 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater

With Wayfarer & Empire State Bastard:

11/09 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11/11 Denver, CO – Summit

11/12 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge

With Chat Pile & Empire State Bastard:

11/14 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/15 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

With Vile Creature:

11/17 Columbus, OH – The King of Club

11/18 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall (feat. Cloud Rat)

11/19 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

11/20 Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

With Soul Glo:

11/22 Albany, NY – Empire Live

11/24 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom (feat. Cloud Rat)

11/25 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

11/26 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

With Sheer Mag & Imperial Triumphant:

11/28 Boston, MA – Royale

11/29 New York, NY – Webster Hall

With Sheer Mag & Uniform:

12/01 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer