Kvelertak Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Skoggnagr”

Kvelertak, the Norwegian black n' rollers, have released another single from their latest album, "Endling." The track "Skoggnagr" now has a lyric video available for viewing. You can check it out streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:

The band shared their thoughts on the song, stating:

“‘Skoggangr‘ was the first song we wrote for Endling. It’s a song about Helmut Von Botnlaus, whose life history and written records have inspired many of the lyrics on the album. It all takes place in the heathlands and mountain area of the south-west coast of Norway, where Helmut was born. This is where he spent most of his secluded life, living off what the earth can provide him with while fighting anyone trying to destroy the surrounding nature. Wind turbine and real estate developers, look out!

From Lindtjørnsknuten I keep watch, looking towards Bjerkreim where the war is lost. String my bow, sacrifice a tick, stomping to the beat of an old slått.” —Helmut”