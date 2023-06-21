Auralayer Premiere New Single "You Walk" From Upcoming New Album "Thousand Petals"

Greenville, South Carolina-based doomy psychedelic trio Auralayer premiere a new single titled “You Walk”, taken from their upcoming new album "Thousand Petals", due for release July 15 on King Volume Records.

Check out now "You Walk" streaming via Spotify for you below.

The band's debut album was recorded with the assistance of Phillip Cope, the founder of Kylesa. According to guitarist Thomas Powell Cope played a crucial role in helping the band discover their unique sound for the album:

“Phil has had a huge influence on me as an artist, so it was great having him around. He’s just as passionate about our music as we are, so it almost feels like he’s part of the band. And since he’s worked on so many cool projects, like the first Baroness album, he has so many cool perspectives and great attention to detail, and that really helped us capture the sound we were going for.”