Disembodied Tyrant/Synestia Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "I, The Devourer" From Upcoming New Split EP "The Poetic Edda"

Don't miss out on the latest single and lyric video premiere from symphonic progressive deathcore bands Disembodied Tyrant/Synestia for their single "I, The Devourer", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The song is featured on the bands' upcoming split EP, "The Poetic Edda," set to be officially released later this year.