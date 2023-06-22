Headline News
Dethklok Premiere First New Song In Nearly A Decade - ‘Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar’ Trailer Shared
Mark your calendars for August 22nd as the highly anticipated animated film, 'Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar,' is set to be released. This feature-length spinoff, written and directed by 'Metalocalypse' co-creator Brendon Small, will be available in digital and Blu-ray formats.
The song "Aortic Desecration" from "Dethalbum IV" has been unveiled with a lyric video, marking the first new music from Dethklok in nearly a decade, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
According to an official press release, the film will follow the following plot:
‘After the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth, DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge: write the SONG OF SALVATION and save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?’
The film will feature several prominent metal figures:
King Diamond
Kirk Hammett (Metallica)
Scott Ian (Anthrax, etc.)
Amy Lee (Evanescence)
In conjunction with the film, Dethklok's real-life incarnation will be releasing two new albums. The first one is titled "Dethalbum IV," set to be released on August 22nd. Shortly after, on August 25th, the film's soundtrack will be released, featuring the score and additional tracks from the band. The official trailer for the film has been unveiled today and can be viewed below:
Additionally, Dethklok will embark on a co-headlining tour with BABYMETAL this summer/fall, featuring All That Remains guitarist Jason Richardson as the opening act. Check out the tour dates below:
08/30 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
08/31 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
09/02 Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater
09/03 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
09/05 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
09/06 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
09/08 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
09/09 Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
09/12 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
09/14 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/15 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
09/17 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
09/18 Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
09/20 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
09/21 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival
09/24 Milwaukee, MN – The Rave/Eagles Club
09/25 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
09/27 St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
09/28 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
09/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
10/03 Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
10/04 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
10/08 Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
10/10 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater
10/11 Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
