Crown Magnetar Premiere New Single & Music Video “Prismatic Tomb”

Colorado-based technical deathcore group Crown Magnetar return with their latest single, "Prismatic Tomb." The band enlisted the talents of Eric DiCarlo (Lorna Shore, Dying Fetus) to direct the accompanying music video for this track, which will be featured on their upcoming album, "Everything Bleeds." The record is scheduled for release on July 14th.

In regards to the single, the band shared their thoughts:

“We really wanted to show growth and add dynamics to our writing with Prismatic Tomb. The song showcases the aggressive in-your face sound we are known for, but we also wanted to add depth to the release with this track. We don’t usually write songs in this “style”, especially lyrically, but we are very proud of the song and cannot wait for everyone to hear.”