Crown Magnetar Premiere New Single & Music Video “Prismatic Tomb”
Colorado-based technical deathcore group Crown Magnetar return with their latest single, "Prismatic Tomb." The band enlisted the talents of Eric DiCarlo (Lorna Shore, Dying Fetus) to direct the accompanying music video for this track, which will be featured on their upcoming album, "Everything Bleeds." The record is scheduled for release on July 14th.
In regards to the single, the band shared their thoughts:
“We really wanted to show growth and add dynamics to our writing with Prismatic Tomb. The song showcases the aggressive in-your face sound we are known for, but we also wanted to add depth to the release with this track. We don’t usually write songs in this “style”, especially lyrically, but we are very proud of the song and cannot wait for everyone to hear.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Alkaloid Premiere 1st Single From Upcoming Album
- Next Article:
Pain Of Truth Premiere New Single “Actin’ Up”
0 Comments on "Crown Magnetar Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.