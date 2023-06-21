Alkaloid (Obscura, Triptykon, Dark Fortress) Premiere First Single From Upcoming Album “Numen”

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Alkaloid, the progressive death metal band consisting of current and former members of Obscura, Triptykon, and Dark Fortress, is set to release their highly anticipated album "Numen" on September 15th through Season Of Mist. The band has premiered the first single from this 70-minute masterpiece titled "Clusterfuck," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:

Explains the band:

“It’s one of our shorter and more moderate tracks – maybe uncharacteristically so, once you see the whole album. But ‘Clusterfuck‘ still covers the classic Alkaloid spectrum between groove, hooks, brutality and complexity. The lyrics address the question of why we as a species should aspire to greatness at all, when we know that in all probability, we’re going to fail anyway.”



“Numen” track list:

Disc 1:

01 – “Qliphosis”

02 – “The Cambrian Explosion”

03 – “Clusterfuck”

04 – “Shades Of Shub-Niggurath”

05 – “A Fool’s Desire”

06 – “The Fungi From Yuggoth”

Disc 2:

01 – “The Black Siren” (Instrumental)

02 – “Numen (Dyson VII)”

03 – “Recursion (Dyson VIII)”

04 – “The Folding (Dyson IX)”

05 – “Alpha Aur”

In an official press release, further details were revealed about the origins of the album, providing additional insight:

‘The title, ‘Numen‘, got its start at the dawning of Alkaloid. It’s a word that Morean fell in love with immediately, and he knew it had a place in his creative endeavors. Whereas The Malkuth Grimoire talked about combining existing elements into new structures, and Liquid Anatomy dealt with the creation of new elements, ‘Numen‘ tries to look at the universe from a kind of meta-perspective from an imaginary god, as if the space that everything happens in was given a voice and a role as observer and shaper of everything that happens.

In it, sentient panspermic mycelia are swathed in Lovecraftian nastiness—like Shub-Niggurath and the Fungi from Yuggoth—while the new Dyson chapters interpret the aspiration to reach divinity rather literally, reshaping the entire galaxy by manipulating spacetime itself.

Desperate to escape their doom, the Cephalopods from previous songs have returned, too. ‘Numen‘ is dense but not impenetrable. In fact, from the first moments of opener, “Qliphosis,” to the final contemplation of closer “Alpha Aur,” Alkaloid prove to be more charismatic than ever.’