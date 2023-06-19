I, Satan Premiere Debut Single & Lyric Video “Dream Eater”
Maryland's deathcore outfit I, Satan premiere a new single and lyric video titled “Dream Eater”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is featuring Blake Mullens of Disembodied Tyrant.
