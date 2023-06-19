Violent Death Premiere New Lyric Video For “Virulent Inhumanity” From Latest EP "Transcendent Aggressive"

Dallas, TX-based blackened death and thrash metal trio Violent Death premiere a new lyric video for their track “Virulent Inhumanity”, taken from their latest new EP "Transcendent Aggressive".

Check out "Virulent Inhumanity" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



