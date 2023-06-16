Rivers Of Nihil Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Sub-Orbital Blues”
Rivers Of Nihil has kicked off their series of four singles leading up to their forthcoming full-length album. The first single, titled "The Sub-Orbital Blues," has been released alongside an official music video, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
The band proudly introduced their new rhythm guitarist/vocalist Andy Thomas (formerly of Black Crown Initiate) through these new tracks. Additionally, bassist Adam Biggs has taken on the lead vocal responsibilities following Jake Dieffenbach's departure in 2022.
Recording and production of these new songs were expertly handled by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland, who also handled the mixing and mastering duties. Rivers Of Nihil guitarist Brody Uttley contributed his skills in additional engineering during the sessions, which took place in April.
Commets Biggs:
“This song is about the dichotomy of living in a 21st century society rife with scientific and technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and ever more sophisticated space travel, while also dealing with the increasing threat of old world problems like out of control governments and the looming threat of world war.”
2023 live dates:
w/ Between The Buried And Me (performing “The Parallax II: Future Sequence“) and Thank You Scientist:
06/16 Charleston, SC – Music Farm
06/17 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
06/18 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
06/20 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza
06/21 Albany, NY – Empire Live
06/22 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground (Rivers Of Nihil only)
06/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
06/24 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
06/25 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
06/27 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
06/28 Detroit, MI – The Majestic
06/29 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
06/30 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
07/01 Minneapolis, MN – Lyric at Skyway Theatre
07/02 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
07/03 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
07/05 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
07/06 Billings, MT – Pub Station (Taproom) (Rivers Of Nihil only)
07/07 Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
07/08 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
07/10 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theatre
07/11 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
07/12 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
07/13 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
07/14 Bakersfield, CA – 1933 (Rivers Of Nihil only)
07/15 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
07/16 San Diego, CA – The Observatory
07/17 Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theatre
07/19 Odessa, TX – The Ector Theatre (Rivers Of Nihil only)
07/20 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
07/21 Dallas, TX – The Factory
07/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
07/23 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
07/25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
07/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
07/28 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
07/29 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
07/30 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
07/31 Winston – Salem, NC – The Ramkat
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Zenith Passage Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Outer Heaven Premiere New Single "Liquified Mind"
0 Comments on "Rivers Of Nihil Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.