Rivers Of Nihil Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Sub-Orbital Blues”

Rivers Of Nihil has kicked off their series of four singles leading up to their forthcoming full-length album. The first single, titled "The Sub-Orbital Blues," has been released alongside an official music video, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

The band proudly introduced their new rhythm guitarist/vocalist Andy Thomas (formerly of Black Crown Initiate) through these new tracks. Additionally, bassist Adam Biggs has taken on the lead vocal responsibilities following Jake Dieffenbach's departure in 2022.

Recording and production of these new songs were expertly handled by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland, who also handled the mixing and mastering duties. Rivers Of Nihil guitarist Brody Uttley contributed his skills in additional engineering during the sessions, which took place in April.

Commets Biggs:

“This song is about the dichotomy of living in a 21st century society rife with scientific and technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and ever more sophisticated space travel, while also dealing with the increasing threat of old world problems like out of control governments and the looming threat of world war.”

2023 live dates:

w/ Between The Buried And Me (performing “The Parallax II: Future Sequence“) and Thank You Scientist:

06/16 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

06/17 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

06/18 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

06/20 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza

06/21 Albany, NY – Empire Live

06/22 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground (Rivers Of Nihil only)

06/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

06/24 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

06/25 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

06/27 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

06/28 Detroit, MI – The Majestic

06/29 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

06/30 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

07/01 Minneapolis, MN – Lyric at Skyway Theatre

07/02 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

07/03 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

07/05 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

07/06 Billings, MT – Pub Station (Taproom) (Rivers Of Nihil only)

07/07 Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

07/08 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

07/10 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theatre

07/11 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

07/12 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

07/13 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

07/14 Bakersfield, CA – 1933 (Rivers Of Nihil only)

07/15 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

07/16 San Diego, CA – The Observatory

07/17 Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theatre

07/19 Odessa, TX – The Ector Theatre (Rivers Of Nihil only)

07/20 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

07/21 Dallas, TX – The Factory

07/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

07/23 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

07/25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

07/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

07/28 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

07/29 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

07/30 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

07/31 Winston – Salem, NC – The Ramkat