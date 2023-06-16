Outer Heaven Premiere New Single “Liquified Mind”
Outer Heaven premiere a new lyric video for their latest track, "Liquified Mind," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. This song will be featured on the band's highly anticipated album, "Infinite Psychic Depths," set to release on July 21st via Relapse Records. To celebrate the album's launch, Outer Heaven will be performing an official release show on July 29th at The Polish Club in Phoenixville, PA.
