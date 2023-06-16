Dream Theater Premiere New Music Video “Answering The Call”
Band Photo: Dream Theater (?)
Progressive metal veterans Dream Theater premiere a new music video for their song "Answering The Call." You can check out "Answering The Call" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
This visually stunning video arrives just in time for the band's 'Dreamsonic' tour. Kickking off today, Dream Theater will be sharing the stage with Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders, hitting the following cities:
06/16 Cedar Park, TX – H-E-B Center At Cedar Park
06/17 Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
06/18 Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Center
06/21 Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckard Hall
06/22 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
06/23 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock
06/25 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theater
06/27 Washington, PA – Wild Things Park
06/28 New York, NY – Hulu Theater
06/30 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
07/01 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
07/02 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
07/04 Laval, QC – Place Bell
07/05 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre
07/07 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino
07/08 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
07/09 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
07/11 Detroit, MI – Masonic
07/12 OshKosh, WI – OshKosh Arena
07/13 Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy Power House
07/15 Denver, CO – Mission Theater
07/17 Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center
07/18 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle
07/19 Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee
07/21 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
07/22 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live
07/24 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
07/25 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
07/26 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Outer Heaven Premiere New Single "Liquified Mind"
- Next Article:
Abyss Above Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Dream Theater Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.