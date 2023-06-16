Dream Theater Premiere New Music Video “Answering The Call”

Band Photo: Dream Theater (?)

Progressive metal veterans Dream Theater premiere a new music video for their song "Answering The Call." You can check out "Answering The Call" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

This visually stunning video arrives just in time for the band's 'Dreamsonic' tour. Kickking off today, Dream Theater will be sharing the stage with Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders, hitting the following cities:

06/16 Cedar Park, TX – H-E-B Center At Cedar Park

06/17 Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

06/18 Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Center

06/21 Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckard Hall

06/22 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

06/23 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock

06/25 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theater

06/27 Washington, PA – Wild Things Park

06/28 New York, NY – Hulu Theater

06/30 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

07/01 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

07/02 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

07/04 Laval, QC – Place Bell

07/05 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

07/07 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino

07/08 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

07/09 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

07/11 Detroit, MI – Masonic

07/12 OshKosh, WI – OshKosh Arena

07/13 Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy Power House

07/15 Denver, CO – Mission Theater

07/17 Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center

07/18 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle

07/19 Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee

07/21 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

07/22 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live

07/24 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

07/25 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

07/26 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater