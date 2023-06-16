Abyss Above Premiere New Music Video “Embrace The Abyss” - Crown Magnetar’s Dan Tucker Guests

Slovakian deathcore outfit Abyss Above premiere their new music video for the title track to their upcoming EP "Embrace The Abyss," featuring a collaboration with Dan Tucker from Crown Magnetar. The band's EP will be out today, June 16th.

In regards to the release, Abyss Above shared the below statement:

“One of the things we wanted to do with this project was to build further upon the style and vibe we started to develop on our last release. When we were finished writing this EP, we realized that we didn’t have an idea which tracks would work well as singles. We had two tracks which were more aggressive and three other tracks which contrasted that aggression with something else.

The decision was made to test the waters with ‘Vain‘ and ‘Embrace the Abyss,’ as they felt like true bangers. Our video director (Martin Vanek) linked us with actress/choreographer/dancer, Vivian Machková, who accepted the challenge to make our artistic vision come true. She has never been a part of this style of music, but she did a stellar job and provided us with that missing element that brought everything together.

The main inspiration for this EP was the story of Darth Nihilus from the Star Wars universe, which is funny because no one from the band is a dedicated fan of Star Wars movies. However, their TV shows drew me in hard, so I started to learn more about the lore and found out about Darth Nihilus. An entity, created from immense suffering and destruction, hunting and feeding on whatever life force is left in a desolate world to sustain himself. As he grows stronger he also grows more volatile and unable to control his hunger, slowly erasing his mind. Last glimpse of his true self makes him realize that in order for life to flourish he needs to let himself die. It helped unveil a new creative outlook.

This EP is more experimental than our previous work, which is what we aimed for. We tried to push ourselves in different areas to create a perfect blend between aggression and truly intense emotion. We are really proud of this and we can’t wait for all of you to experience it.”