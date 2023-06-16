Blackwater Drowning Premiere New Music Video "The Caged"
Blackwater Drowning premiere their music video for the band's track "The Caged". The song is taken from their debut album Sonder // Satori, with the video being directed by Garrett Barefoot.
Explains Morgan Riley:
"It's about breaking free of the mundane. We all die the same no matter what we got in life, so why pour your minutes into the rat race and never be happy? For the video, Garrett the videographer came up with the idea of fire as a whole concept.
"Fire is both destructive and cleansing, and that's a fitting application for the theme of the song. There is a note of excess with the awesome vintage cars and fire dancer, balanced with the rawness of our own performances. We feel the video captures the spirit of 'The Caged', the dichotomy of dark, light, and the desire to go out in a blaze of glory."
"Creating with Blackwater Drowning has been some of the most intense, visceral and being entirely candid, deeply emotional experiences of my entire career!" added Barefoot. "When I proposed to BWD about doing a second video they were elated at the prospect. I explained that I saw simply fire and wanted to chase that concept.
"They lined up their resources and crew while I learned some basic pyrotechnics and the rest was history. I'm forever impressed by their ingenuity and how they can pull off anything, regardless of the obstacles. 'The Caged' is one of my favourite video productions to date and making it was so damn cool. Blackwater never ceases to amaze me!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Abyss Above Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Errors of Humanity Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Blackwater Drowning Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.