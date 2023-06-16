Blackwater Drowning Premiere New Music Video "The Caged"

Blackwater Drowning premiere their music video for the band's track "The Caged". The song is taken from their debut album Sonder // Satori, with the video being directed by Garrett Barefoot.

Explains Morgan Riley:

"It's about breaking free of the mundane. We all die the same no matter what we got in life, so why pour your minutes into the rat race and never be happy? For the video, Garrett the videographer came up with the idea of fire as a whole concept.

"Fire is both destructive and cleansing, and that's a fitting application for the theme of the song. There is a note of excess with the awesome vintage cars and fire dancer, balanced with the rawness of our own performances. We feel the video captures the spirit of 'The Caged', the dichotomy of dark, light, and the desire to go out in a blaze of glory."

"Creating with Blackwater Drowning has been some of the most intense, visceral and being entirely candid, deeply emotional experiences of my entire career!" added Barefoot. "When I proposed to BWD about doing a second video they were elated at the prospect. I explained that I saw simply fire and wanted to chase that concept.

"They lined up their resources and crew while I learned some basic pyrotechnics and the rest was history. I'm forever impressed by their ingenuity and how they can pull off anything, regardless of the obstacles. 'The Caged' is one of my favourite video productions to date and making it was so damn cool. Blackwater never ceases to amaze me!"