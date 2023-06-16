Errors of Humanity Premiere New Single & Music Video "Towers of Human Skulls" From Upcoming New Album "Testimony"

Green Bay, Wisconsin-based deathcore trio Errors of Humanity premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Towers of Human Skulls”, taken from their upcoming new album "Testimony", which will be out in stores June 20th, 2023.

Check out now "Towers of Human Skulls" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.