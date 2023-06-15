The Zenith Passage Premiere New Single & Music Video “Divinertia II”

Presenting a new performance video, progressive death metal band The Zenith Passage unveils their latest single "Divinertia II." The band, consisting of former members of The Faceless and other notable acts, is gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated album "Datalysium" on July 21st, courtesy of Metal Blade Records.

With regards to this particular track, the band shared the following insights and reflections:

“Lyrically, this song is about the panic that ultimately causes what we can consider a Big Bang within the context of Datalysium. In Part I, we explore a universal totality that exists in a closed loop. At some point it gets wise to the idea of ‘more.’ In ‘Divinertia II,’ this idea manifests ‘more’ into existence, unexpectedly splitting into the known and unknown realities that we exist in today, all borne of confusion and fear.

Musically, we explore and expand on a motif and counterpoint theme, which evolves into various tempos and momentum. A majority of this song is just one riff played at various speeds using a familiar rhythmic motif throughout. The evolving tempos are all derivatives of triplet, as a nod to the number of the universe, 333.”

The Zenith Passage will be joining Fallujah and Enterprise Earth on the below tour kickking off next month:

07/09 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar

07/10 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery

07/11 Roseville, CA – Goldfields

07/12 Portland, OR – Bossanova

07/13 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

07/14 Armstrong, BC – Armstrong Metal Fest

07/15 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper

07/17 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

07/18 Denver, CO – HQ

07/19 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

07/20 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

The Zenith Passage:

07/21 Hollywood, CA – Knucklehead (feat. Civerous & Kron)