The Zenith Passage Premiere New Single & Music Video “Divinertia II”
Presenting a new performance video, progressive death metal band The Zenith Passage unveils their latest single "Divinertia II." The band, consisting of former members of The Faceless and other notable acts, is gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated album "Datalysium" on July 21st, courtesy of Metal Blade Records.
With regards to this particular track, the band shared the following insights and reflections:
“Lyrically, this song is about the panic that ultimately causes what we can consider a Big Bang within the context of Datalysium. In Part I, we explore a universal totality that exists in a closed loop. At some point it gets wise to the idea of ‘more.’ In ‘Divinertia II,’ this idea manifests ‘more’ into existence, unexpectedly splitting into the known and unknown realities that we exist in today, all borne of confusion and fear.
Musically, we explore and expand on a motif and counterpoint theme, which evolves into various tempos and momentum. A majority of this song is just one riff played at various speeds using a familiar rhythmic motif throughout. The evolving tempos are all derivatives of triplet, as a nod to the number of the universe, 333.”
The Zenith Passage will be joining Fallujah and Enterprise Earth on the below tour kickking off next month:
07/09 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar
07/10 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery
07/11 Roseville, CA – Goldfields
07/12 Portland, OR – Bossanova
07/13 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
07/14 Armstrong, BC – Armstrong Metal Fest
07/15 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper
07/17 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
07/18 Denver, CO – HQ
07/19 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
07/20 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
The Zenith Passage:
07/21 Hollywood, CA – Knucklehead (feat. Civerous & Kron)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "The Zenith Passage Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.