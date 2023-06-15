End Reign (Integrity, Pig Destroyer, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Chasing Divinity”

Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)

On July 14th, the debut album "The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay" by new supergroup End Reign will be released through Relapse Records. “Chasing Divinity” is the second single from it that has premiered online, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

End Reign is comprised of musicians from Integrity, Pig Destroyer, Exhumed, and more.



Guitarist Domenic Romeo shared his thoughts on the release below:

“‘Chasing Divinity‘ is my favorite song on the album! Imagine the Aerosmith/Run-DMC video for ‘Walk This Way’ except that it’s Bathory and Metallica in 1986 (year adjusted so ‘Under The Sign Of The Black Mark’ and Cliff Burton can exist in the same lexicon). This is also the song where I asked Sebastian Phillips to contribute a guitar solo that ended up being so good I asked him to join the band.”

Vocalist Mike Score comments:

“‘Chasing Divinity‘ represents the twisted journey when one lets go of the mortal coil expecting ecstasy and the touch of divinity, but finding only darkness and regret. It’s a tale of traveling an endless path encountering lost souls longing to live again and escape the torment that lies beyond the earthly plane. It’s the realization that the promise of divinity is unattainable, while the darkness is eternal and all encompassing.”