Evile Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Reap What You Sow” From Upcoming New Album "The Unknown"
Band Photo: Evile (?)
British thrash metal band Evile unveiled a new lyric video for their latest track, "Reap What You Sow", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. This song is featured on their upcoming sixth studio album, titled "The Unknown," set to be released on July 14th via Napalm Records.
Frontman Ol Drake shared his thoughts on the release:
“The second single from The Unknown is ‘Reap What You Sow‘ – a more up-tempo riff-fest. Without wanting to share too much about this track’s personal meaning, this song is about hypocrisy; someone saying not to do something, then they do it themselves. I gave Ingo, the lyric video director, no direction other than the lyrics, so the video is his own interpretation of the song. There’s a down-picking riff challenge in the middle section of the song. Enjoy!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Melvins Make Mayhem At The Electric Ballroom
- Next Article:
End Reign Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Evile Premiere New Single & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.