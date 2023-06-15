Evile Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Reap What You Sow” From Upcoming New Album "The Unknown"

Band Photo: Evile (?)

British thrash metal band Evile unveiled a new lyric video for their latest track, "Reap What You Sow", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. This song is featured on their upcoming sixth studio album, titled "The Unknown," set to be released on July 14th via Napalm Records.

Frontman Ol Drake shared his thoughts on the release:

“The second single from The Unknown is ‘Reap What You Sow‘ – a more up-tempo riff-fest. Without wanting to share too much about this track’s personal meaning, this song is about hypocrisy; someone saying not to do something, then they do it themselves. I gave Ingo, the lyric video director, no direction other than the lyrics, so the video is his own interpretation of the song. There’s a down-picking riff challenge in the middle section of the song. Enjoy!”