Melvins Celebrates Forty Years At London's Electric Ballroom

With Desertfest not long finished and Download right around the corner, rock and metal fans across the United Kingdom were buzzing with the amount of live music they could experience. One needn't go to a festival to see live music though, as on the 6th of June, a band with one of the biggest cult followings for forty years were preparing to rock north London. In other words... the Melvins were back in town.

Many fans and journalists alike like getting to a show early and checking out the support act, even if we know nothing about them. You never know when you'll see future stars or your new favourite band, but going in blind can also have the reverse effect. Supporting the Melvins tonight before heading to Download a few days later was Taipei Houston, two brothers from San Francisco, California. They clearly have a good knowledge of their instruments and seem like nice enough guys, but honestly, the music itself was extraordinarily bland with some truly obnoxious vocals. The duo offered nothing exciting and would fit in more alongside the likes of The Pigeon Detectives or The Ordinary Boys than they would at any show even remotely heavy. I honestly don't like giving negative reports, because I know how much time can go into song writing and how daunting it can be to go on stage, but I honestly can't remember the last time I actively disliked what I was watching on stage so much.

As if that wasn't enough, attendees were then "treated" to prolonged jazz fusion music over the PA, before finally, it was time for the main event. Taking the stage to A-ha's, "Take On Me," the Melvins tore into the room with "Snake Appeal," before treading into classic album territory with "Zodiac" from "Bullhead." The trio has an undeniable stage presence which permeates the venue, with eyes mostly being drawn to the group's founding guitarist and vocalist Buzz Osborne, clad in a seemingly Thelema themed mumu.

The old favourites kept on coming with the likes of "Revolve," "Let It All Be" and "Copache" all given an airing, while two songs were brought out from their latest full length, "Bad Mood Rising," namely "Hammering" and "Never Say You're Sorry." The natural excitement of their music and legendary status comes together to move the crowd, who were treated to a lot of heaviness and more classics like "Honey Bucket" and "Night Goat," followed by an encore of "Boris." The Melvins are a strange case; unknown by many but adored and worshiped by many who do, with a catalogue that would make any band jealous. Their real strength though lies in their live performances and after forty years, they're still one of the most intense live acts around.