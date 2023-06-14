Blind Guardian & Saor Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise has announced a further two bands for next year's edition of the event. Joining the already stacked lineup are German power metal icons Blind Guardian and Scottish folk/black metal band Saor. The festival is set to take place between January 29th and February 2nd and will sail from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Blind Guardian

Blood Red Throne

Crypta

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

The Halo Effect

Lord Of The Lost

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Saor

Sodom

Thyrfing

Unleashed

Warkings