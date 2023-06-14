Blind Guardian & Saor Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise has announced a further two bands for next year's edition of the event. Joining the already stacked lineup are German power metal icons Blind Guardian and Scottish folk/black metal band Saor. The festival is set to take place between January 29th and February 2nd and will sail from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Blind Guardian
Blood Red Throne
Crypta
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
The Halo Effect
Lord Of The Lost
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Nile
Saor
Sodom
Thyrfing
Unleashed
Warkings
