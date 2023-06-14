Headline News

My Sleeping Karma Drummer Steffen Weigand Passes Away

German instrumental rock/metal outfit My Sleeping Karma has announced that their drummer, Steffen Weigand, has passed away. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Dear MSK Family,

"We are devastated to inform you that our brother Steffen has passed away this morning surrounded by his loved ones.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family.

"We are heartbroken and have no more words right now."

Weigand was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer over three years ago and continued to fight the illness for the rest of his life. A crowdfunder was launched last year which exceeded its target and the musician felt he could give back to fans and funders with a playthrough video of the band's single, "Prema," which can be seen below.