Horrendous Premiere New Single “Cult of Shaad'oah”
Progressive death metal act Horrendous premiere another single from their highly anticipated fifth studio album, "Ontological Mysterium." Prepare to immerse yourself in the intricate depths of their latest track, "Cult of Shaad'oah" and mark your calendars for the album's release on August 18th via Season Of Mist.
Tell the band:
“This song is a symbolic quest through the wastes of doubt and slumbering awareness. Its nameless hero ascends from the underworld to the heights of the gods, daring to penetrate the outer reaches of the universe itself and become master of all.”
Horrendous have the following shows booked in support of the album:
07/06 Houston, TX – Black Magic
07/07 Austin, TX – The Lost Well
07/08 San Antonio, TX – Bonds
07/09 Dallas, TX – Double Wide
07/11 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
07/13 Tempe, AZ – Metalheads Clubhouse
w/ Penury:
07/14 Los Angeles, CA – Knucklehead
07/15 San Diego, CA – Tower Bar
07/16 Long Beach, CA – Supply and Demand
07/17 Atascadero, CA – Dark Nectar
07/18 Sacramento, CA – The Colony
07/19 Santa Rosa, CA – Arlene Francis Center
07/20 Oakland, CA – Thee Stork Club
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Voynich Code Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
My Sleeping Karma Drummer Passes Away
0 Comments on "Horrendous Premiere New Single 'Cult of Shaad'oah'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.