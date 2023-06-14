Horrendous Premiere New Single “Cult of Shaad'oah”

Progressive death metal act Horrendous premiere another single from their highly anticipated fifth studio album, "Ontological Mysterium." Prepare to immerse yourself in the intricate depths of their latest track, "Cult of Shaad'oah" and mark your calendars for the album's release on August 18th via Season Of Mist.





“This song is a symbolic quest through the wastes of doubt and slumbering awareness. Its nameless hero ascends from the underworld to the heights of the gods, daring to penetrate the outer reaches of the universe itself and become master of all.”

Horrendous have the following shows booked in support of the album:

07/06 Houston, TX – Black Magic

07/07 Austin, TX – The Lost Well

07/08 San Antonio, TX – Bonds

07/09 Dallas, TX – Double Wide

07/11 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

07/13 Tempe, AZ – Metalheads Clubhouse

w/ Penury:

07/14 Los Angeles, CA – Knucklehead

07/15 San Diego, CA – Tower Bar

07/16 Long Beach, CA – Supply and Demand

07/17 Atascadero, CA – Dark Nectar

07/18 Sacramento, CA – The Colony

07/19 Santa Rosa, CA – Arlene Francis Center

07/20 Oakland, CA – Thee Stork Club