Krocophile Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Dripping” From Upcoming New Album "Slamzilla: The Returning"

Lansing, Michigan-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Krocophile premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Dripping”, taken from their upcoming new album "Slamzilla: The Returning", which will be out in stores later this year via Brutal Mind Records.

Check out "Dripping" streaming via YouTube for you now below.