Crown Magnetar Premiere New Single & Music Video "Everything Bleeds"

Crown Magnetar is back with another single from their forthcoming studio album, "Everything Bleeds," set for release on July 14th. The deathcore outfit have treated fans to an intense visual experience with the official music video for the album's title track, directed by Eric DiCarlo. Prepare to be captivated as you delve into the brutal sounds and dark imagery of "Everything Bleeds", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.