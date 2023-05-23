xEIGHTY-SIXEDx Premiere New Single & Visualizer “Washing Dish” - Bodysnatcher Singer Kyle Medina Guests
Cleveland, Ohio-based hardcore/beatdown outfit xEIGHTY-SIXEDx premiere a new single and visualizer titled “Washing Dish”. Vocalist Kyle Medina of Floridian deathcore band Bodysnatcher guests.
Check out "Washing Dish" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
