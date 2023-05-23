Type O Negative Celebrate World Goth Day With New AI-Generated Music Video “Halloween In Heaven”

Band Photo: Type O Negative (?)

On the occasion of 'World Goth Day' (May 22nd), Type O Negative have premiered a new music video for the gothic metal outfit's track from 2007, "Halloween In Heaven." Inspired by the legendary guitarist Dimebag Darrell Abbott from Pantera and other renowned rock musicians, the video pays tribute to these late icons using AI technology.







Corinne Larre, who crafted the music video, shared her insights on the project:

“When Nuclear Blast asked me to make this video using artificial intelligence, I was eager to explore the thousand possibilities offered by this new technology. I ended up using a combination of two platforms: one that generated images and the other transforming said images into video.

The lyrics left the field open to a lot of experimentation, leading to this universe both eerie and kitsch, which I hope pays homage to the band. The real challenge was the integration of legendary artists into this imagery. It’s hard to explain to the A.I. the small details that make them unique as humans. In the end, hundreds, even thousands of iterations must have been made for this video!

As an artist, I think it is necessary to remain humble when using artificial intelligence as the topic has quite rightly caused some ethical debate in the creative world. In my opinion, these creations should not be seen as artistic works in their own right, but as the first steps of a technology that will revolutionize audiovisual creation in the coming years.”