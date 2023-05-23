Kreator Premiere New Official Music Video For “Conquer And Destroy”
German thrash metal legends Kreator have just released a captivating music video for their powerful track "Conquer And Destroy." The video features footage captured during their electrifying live performance at the Grugahalle in their hometown of Essen, Germany on March 04th. This particular show was part of their European tour alongside Lamb Of God.
