Frozen Soul Premiere New Music Video “ Frozen Soul / Assimilator” From New Album "Glacial Domination"

Texan death metal outfit Frozen Soul unleashed their new studio album, "Glacial Domination." Co-produced by Trivium's vocalist/guitarist Matthew K. Heafy and Daniel Schmuck, the album showcases Frozen Soul's signature brutal sound. Notably, Heafy himself makes a guest appearance on the record.

To mark the occasion of the album's release, Frozen Soul has debuted a new official music video that combines two tracks from the album, namely "Frozen Soul" and "Assimilator." The latter features contributions from darksynth artist GosT.







Regarding the video releases, Frozen Soul expressed their excitement and stated:

“‘Frozen Soul‘ and ‘Assimilator‘ are the perfect set of tracks to debut the whole record with. These songs showcase where Frozen Soul has been, where we are and where we plan to go! The songs and video are a tribute to John Carpenter‘s ‘The Thing‘, one of our all-time favorite movies and a huge influence on the band!

It was amazing having my brother Josh Green involved in the concept and lyrical writing as well as our friend Gost with the synth for the beginning and the end of the two songs! The video shot and edited by Brendan McGowen is set in both The Thing film and comic world and we had a lot of fun creating it in the mountains of Denver! We hope you all enjoy it as much as we did making it all!”