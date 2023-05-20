Blackbraid Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Spirit Returns” From Upcoming New Album "Blackbraid II"

Indigenous black metal band Blackbraid have unveiled a new music video for their track "The Spirit Returns." The song serves as a preview of their upcoming sophomore album, titled "Blackbraid II," set to be released on July 7th.

Check out "The Spirit Returns" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

The mastermind behind Blackbraid, Sgah'gahsowáh, is currently on the road with the band's live lineup, supporting Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, and 200 Stab Wounds as part of the 'Decibel Magazine Tour.':

05/20 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

05/21 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

05/23 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

05/26 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

05/27 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/28 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

05/30 Chicago, IL – The Metro

05/31 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

06/02 Denver, CO – The Summit

06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

06/05 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

06/06 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater

06/07 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom

06/09 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

06/10 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater