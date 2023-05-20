Blackbraid Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Spirit Returns” From Upcoming New Album "Blackbraid II"
Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)
Indigenous black metal band Blackbraid have unveiled a new music video for their track "The Spirit Returns." The song serves as a preview of their upcoming sophomore album, titled "Blackbraid II," set to be released on July 7th.
Check out "The Spirit Returns" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
The mastermind behind Blackbraid, Sgah'gahsowáh, is currently on the road with the band's live lineup, supporting Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, and 200 Stab Wounds as part of the 'Decibel Magazine Tour.':
05/20 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
05/21 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
05/23 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
05/26 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
05/27 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/28 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
05/30 Chicago, IL – The Metro
05/31 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
06/02 Denver, CO – The Summit
06/03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
06/05 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
06/06 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater
06/07 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom
06/09 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
06/10 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
In Dying Arms Premiere New Single “Mine To Own”
- Next Article:
Frozen Soul Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Blackbraid Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.