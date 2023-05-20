In Dying Arms Premiere New Single “Mine To Own” - Emmure’s Frankie Palmeri Guests

Fans of metalcore outfit Emmure have eagerly awaited new music from the band, but details on their upcoming material are still under wraps. However, in the meantime, frontman Frankie Palmeri has made a guest appearance on the track "Mine To Own" by In Dying Arms. Give it a listen streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.