Kataklysm Premiere New Single & Music Video “Bringer Of Violence” From Upcoming New Album "Goliath"

Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)

Canadian death metal band Kataklysm have unveiled the details of their highly anticipated fifteenth studio album, titled "Goliath". The album's production and engineering were expertly handled by the band's own J-F Dagenais, while the mixing and mastering duties were entrusted to the talented duo of Chris Clancy (known for his work with Mutiny Within and Evile) and Colin Richardson (renowned for his collaborations with Slipknot and Machine Head). Set for release on August 11th through Nuclear Blast, "Goliath" promises to deliver a crushing onslaught of sonic brutality.

Leading the charge is the first single, "Bringer Of Violence", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Vocalist Maurizio Iacono shared his thoughts on the single, telling:

“Our new album Goliath comes at a time in our society where division and hate are growing and spreading on a worldwide basis, where ideologies on how the future should be for humanity is colliding, This is also a time of unprecedented power structures fighting for the control of our lives, the story of David vs Goliath has never been more important than these modern times, Metal has always been a voice of rebellion against oppression and for the protection of our freedoms, the album also touches on inner conflict and doing what needs to be done to confront your inner demons.

The ‘Bringer of Vengeance‘ single’s main idea is about a carefully and patiently plotted revenge. The song is inspired by the events surrounding the assassination of King Richard I ‘The Lionheart’ and the idea that it might take time but, one day justice will always be served.”



“Goliath” tracklist:

01 – “Dark Wings Of Deception”

02 – “Goliath”

03 – “Die As A King”

04 – “Bringer Of Vengeance”

05 – “Combustion”

06 – “From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead”

07 – “The Redeemer”

08 – “Heroes To Villains”

09 – “Gravestones & Coffins”

10 – “The Sacrifice For Truth”