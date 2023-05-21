DeathAwaits Premiere New Single & Music Video “Whatever-Ectomy” From Upcoming New EP "Voracious Instinct"

You can now stream the latest video from Lyon, France-based slamming death metal outfit DeathAwaits, featuring their single "Whatever-Ectomy,". This track is taken from their highly anticipated upcoming EP titled "Voracious Instinct," which is set to be officially released on May 22nd.

Check out "Whatever-Ectomy" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



