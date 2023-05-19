Chronic Trigger Premiere New Single & Music Video “Word Of Hate” From Upcoming New Album "You Can’t Dance To This"

Salt Lake City, UT-based genre bending progressive thrash and death metal outfit Chronic Trigger premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Word Of Hate”, taken from their upcoming new album "You Can’t Dance To This".

Check out "Word Of Hate" streaming via YouTube for you now below.