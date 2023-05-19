Outer Heaven Premiere New Single & Music Video “Rotting Stone / D.M.T.” From Upcoming New Album "Infinite Psychic Depths"

Outer Heaven have revealed that their new studio album, "Infinite Psychic Depths," is set to be released on July 21st via Relapse Records. The band has also released an official music video for the track "Rotting Stone / D.M.T.," directed by Hayden Hall. The song features a guest appearance from Dave Suzuki of Churchburn.

Vocalist Austin Haines of Outer Heaven shared his thoughts on the new outing:

“We could not be more psyched to share this culmination of many years of hard work with the world! To have this chance to build and expand upon our previous works has been extremely thrilling and rewarding. We are always striving to evolve our sound and introduce some new elements into the mix, and we feel we definitely achieved that with this album. We hope that this album drags the listener deep within themselves, to discover true madness within the Infinite Psychic Depths!”

Although specific information has not been disclosed, the upcoming album will include several notable guest appearances. Among them are JR Hayes from Pig Destroyer, Steve Tucker from Morbid Angel, and Alex Jones from Undeath, who will provide guest vocals. Additionally, Derrick Vella from Tomb Mold has contributed his bass playing skills to the album.

“Infinite Psychic Depths” tracklist:

01 – “Soul Remnants”

02 – “Pillars Of Dust”

03 – “Fragmented Suspension”

04 – “Drained Of Life”

05 – “Liquified Mind”

06 – “Unspeakable Aura”

07 – “Rotting Stone / D.M.T.”

08 – “Starcrusher”

09 – “Pallasite Chambers”

10 – “Warped Transcendence”

11 – “From Nothingness To Eternity”