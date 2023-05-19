Decayer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Sonoran Death” - Enterprise Earth Frontman Travis Worland Guests

Decayer have unveiled a music video for the title track of their upcoming EP, "Sonoran Death." The deathcore band will release the EP through Seek & Strike today, May 19th. The track features guest vocals from Travis Worland, the frontman of Enterprise Earth.



Vocalist Sean Labrucherie of Decayer shared his thoughts on the newly released single:

“Sonoran Death is Decayer at its very finest. Bringing Adam and Hunter into the fold and creating the 5-piece sound that we have today is incomparable to any previous release. Expect punchier and beefier breakdowns, stronger song structures, guttural vocal hell and the all around Decayer sound you all love, but on a completely new level. We appreciate all of our fans and supporters who have rode this train with us since the beginning and it only gets crazier from here!”

2023 live shows w/ Reminitions and Last Of Our Kind:

05/26 Fresno, CA – The Gallows

05/27 Santa Ana, CA – Stages

05/28 Oxnard, CA – OPAC