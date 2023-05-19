Evile Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Unknown” From Upcoming New Album

Band Photo: Evile (?)

Evile, the British thrash metal band, has set July 14th as the release date for their sixth studio album, titled "The Unknown." The album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Chris Clancy at Longwave Studios in Cardiff, UK. To accompany the release, a music video for the title track has premiered online, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Frontman and guitarist Ol Drake shared his thoughts on the video, stating:

“We’re really excited to start revealing the next page in the Evile chapter. We’ve taken a completely different approach on this album and I looked inward for inspiration; I’ve opened myself up like I never thought I would. We’ve always been at 500mph, like on the previous album (Hell Unleashed) and this time around we felt we wanted to try the polar opposite – some slower-than-we’ve-ever-done tempos with more melodic vocal hooks, and give Adam some freedom on the leads/writing.

I’ve been working on my vocals since diving in the deep end in 2021, and we’ve worked hard for 2 years on this, so I’m excited for everyone to hear the fruits of our labour. We’re really proud of what we’ve all accomplished with this album. This is the one I hope can catapult us to more ears and places we haven’t been before to play for people who are constantly asking us to play in their area.

First up is the title track, ‘The Unknown‘. I wrote the basic lyrical content and concept back in 2017 when I was out of the band. The song deals with my fears and anxieties of becoming a father for the first time and all the doubts and worries that come with the responsibilities it brings.”

“The Unknown” tracklist:

01 – “The Unknown”

02 – “The Mask We Wear”

03 – “Monolith”

04 – “When Mortal Coils Shed”

05 – “Sleepless Eyes”

06 – “Out Of Sight”

07 – “At Mirror’s Speech”

08 – “Reap What You Sow”

09 – “Beginning Of The End”

10 – “Balance Of Time”