Blackened Deathcore Band Mental Cruelty Release Single "Forgotten Kings"

posted May 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)


"Zwielicht", the latest full-length album from Mental Cruelty, will be made available via Century Media Records on June 23.

Mental Cruelty comments on the new single: "This song is inspired by the Greek Prometheus saga or comparatively the story of the Lost Sinner from Dark Souls. It tells the story of a man that is shackled to a mountain summit. He stands for the feeling of being trapped and isolated and feeling guilty about it. The evil chord progressions combined with huge orchestral ornaments and fast-paced blast beats will give you a feeling of listening to almost old-schoolish Black Metal with a modern twist.”

You can watch the video for "Forgotten Kings" below:


