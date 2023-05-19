Remission Premiere New Single & Music Video “Castor” From Upcoming New Album "Impermanence"

Perth, Western Australia-based death thrash metal ouitfit Remission breaks through the barriers of isolation with their powerful new single and accompanying video, "Castor." Filmed during their recent support slot alongside the renowned Swedish melodic death metal veterans Arch Enemy, "Castor" serves as the first glimpse into the band's forthcoming album, "Impermanence," set to release in June through Blood Blast Distribution (a division of Nuclear Blast Records/Believe Distribution).

Explains lead vocalist and guitarist Jacson Robb:

"Thematically, 'Castor' delves into the idea of not knowing one's own power: How the human psyche has the capacity to both take a detrimental hold in moments of weakness, and also overcome such moments to become stronger and uncover the true power that lies within the mind – metaphorically depicted by a tale between the two well-known celestial and mythical beings Castor and Pollux.

"Written in a manner that displays both an innate jealousy from the mortal Castor towards his brother's bestowed divinity, and a perspective of reassurance and guidance from Pollux. Set against a sonic background that balances aggression and melody, the instrumentation provides a perfect foundation from which this story flows.”