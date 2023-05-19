Metallic Hardcore Band Orthodox Announces Summer Tour



Nashville metallic hardcore rising stars Orthodox will be hitting the road this summer! Their headlining “Fortune Favors The Cold Tour” will kick off on July 6th in Greensboro, NC at Rockhouse and wrap on August 13th in their hometown of Nashville, TN at Basement East. The tour will feature support from special guests Chamber, Momentum, 156/Silence and Cell.

“Though we've been on the road consistently over the years, Orthodox hasn't hit the road as a headliner since 2018!” states vocalist Adam Easterling. “That alone has us excited just to get out and get playing. The hardest part of it is following what we see to be a truly special, heavyweight undercard. There is not a single set in this lineup that lacks impact, and we think this summer will be memorable for a lot of people, ourselves included.”

Orthodox is touring in support of their most recent release, "Learning To Dissolve". "Learning to Dissolve" was released to critical acclaim on August 19th via Century Media Records. Recently, the band shared video footage of their album release show held at The End in Nashville on August 28th, 2022.

You can check out their latest video below: