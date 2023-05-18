Butcher Babies Premiere New Music Video For “Red Thunder”

Band Photo: Mudvayne (?)

Butcher Babies have unveiled that their double album, titled "Eye For An Eye..." & "...'Til The World's Blind," is set to be released on July 7th. This release marks the celebration of the tenth anniversary of their debut album, "Goliath." While further details about the double album are yet to be revealed, the band has recently premiered an official music video for their single "Red Thunder."



Frontwoman Heidi Shepherd shared her thoughts on the single, stating:

“‘Red Thunder‘ is a massive nod to the style and sound of our beloved first album ‘Goliath‘ that launched Butcher Babies into the metal stratosphere exactly a decade ago. Bringing in the groovy, guttural, thrash elements that we became known for, alongside a soaring melodic chorus, ‘Red Thunder‘ culminates the dark, painful, and emotional side of the band. The song was written to remind the world that when she speaks, she speaks in Thunder!”

Adds fellow frontwoman Carla Harvey:

“At its core ‘Red Thunder‘ is a song about giving a voice to the voiceless. But not just any voice; a cry so powerful that it shakes those that have wronged them to their core. As Heidi and I were writing the lyrics, my personal inspiration became my sister, Julia, born with microcephaly.

She died very young, and I did not get the chance to know her, but I have one haunting photo of her as a baby that I brought with me to the session as inspiration. In the photo she has one arm outstretched to the camera and these beautiful piercing eyes; my heart breaks that she didn’t get to live a LIFE; but in my dreams, my father’s daughter blooms…and speaks in thunder.”

Guitarist Henry Flury:

“The opening riff was the first spark of inspiration when writing this song and it was also the first clip we introduced to the fans when giving a sneak peek of the album. The fans loved it, and we knew this song would be a highlight on the new album because it is classic Butcher Babies. It has all the hallmarks of what a metal song should contain: Brutal vocals? Check. Crushing guitar riffs? Check. Pummeling double bass? Check. Guitar solo? CHECK.”

Butcher Babies 2023 loive dates:

06/15 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting

06/16 Amersfoort, NET – Fluor (feat. 5rand)

06/17 Frankfurt, GER – Nachtleben

06/18 Hamburg, GER – Logo (feat. KrashKarma & 5rand)

06/20 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia (feat. KrashKarma & 5rand)

06/21 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka (feat. KrashKarma & 5rand)

06/22 Poznan, POL – Tama (feat. KrashKarma & 5rand)

06/23 Spalene Porici, CZE – Basinfire

06/24 Pratteln, SWI – Z7 (feat. Monster Magnet)

06/25 Milan, ITA – Legend

06/27 Barcelona, SPA – Salamandra

06/29 Viveiro, SPA – Resurrection Fest

07/01 Helsinki, FIN – Tuska Open Air

w/ Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR & Nonpoint:

07/20 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/21 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

07/23 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

07/26 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

07/28 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/29 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/30 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

08/01 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/02 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/04 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

08/05 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/06 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/08 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

08/09 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

08/12 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

08/13 Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

08/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

08/16 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/17 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/19 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

08/20 Reno, NV – Grand Theatre

08/22 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

08/23 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

08/25 West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

08/26 Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre