Stitched Up Heart Premiere New Single & Music Video “To The Wolves” - Escape The Fate’s Craig Mabbitt Guests
Stitched Up Heart have debuted the music video for their latest single, "To The Wolves," which premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. This track includes a guest appearance by Craig Mabbitt of Escape The Fate, while the accompanying video was directed by Tony Aguilara.
When asked about the song and video, frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner shared her thoughts:
“Incredibly excited to finally unleash our first single ‘To The Wolves‘. We didn’t play it safe on this one. We were more ourselves than ever and had a very clear vision of what we wanted to create.”
