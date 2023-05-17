UK Based Multinational Black Metal Band Calligram Share New Video



Calligram have today shared a new single and music video, "Frantumi In Itinere", from their forthcoming album, Position | Momentum, which is set for release via Prosthetic Records on July 14. "Frantumi In Itinere" is the second track to be taken from the London, UK based multinational black metal group's sophomore full-length, with an intense thematic focus on human consciousness and death.

Speaking on "Frantumi In Itinere", Calligram comments: "This song is about death and consciousness. The limits of human consciousness is the “reach of thought”. As humans we naturally strive for reaching and overcoming the limits which means, in this case, taking consciousness beyond the field of human thought into something greater, vaster and incomprehensible by thought and unreachable by intellect. At the same time this is terrifying because that same limit is what defines us and keeps us alive: the idea of "life" lays within its limits."

You can check out the video here!