Sylosis Premiere New Live Video For “Deadwood”
Sylosis has released a live video for their most recent single, "Deadwood." The footage for this video was captured during the band's performance on March 21st at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, UK. The show took place with Sylosis openening for Lamb Of God and Kreator.
