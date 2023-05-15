Geld Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Fix Is In” From Upcoming New Album "Currency // Castration"

Geld, the Australian experimental hardcore band, has just premiered their new single, "The Fix Is In," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Accompanying the release is a captivating music video directed by Lance Downing. This powerful track is set to be featured on the band's upcoming album, "Currency // Castration," which is scheduled for release on June 09th through Relapse Records.